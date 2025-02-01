'Kiraak...' Vicky Kaushal promotes Chhaava in Hyderabadi style

Hyderabad: India’s popular actors, Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, are gearing up for the release of their much-anticipated historical film, Chhaava, which is set to hit theaters on February 14. The film’s team, including the stars, has been promoting it across India, and their recent visit to Hyderabad created quite a buzz.

During the promotion in Hyderabad on Friday, Vicky and Rashmika launched the film’s first single, Jaane Tu. In a now-viral video, Vicky won the hearts of Hyderabadi audience by speaking in Telugu and using popular Hyderabadi slang, saying, “Kiraak ho tum log..” and expressing his excitement to be in the city with, “Zabardast!”.

Vicky also visited the Birla Mandir in Hyderabad to seek blessings before the event. Watch the video below.

The trailer of Chhaava has already been making waves on social media.

Directed by Dinesh Vijan and featuring an impressive cast including Akshaye Khanna, Diana Penty, and Ashutosh Rana, Chhaava is backed by Maddock Films and features music by AR Rahman. The film’s release is just around the corner, and fans are eagerly awaiting its debut on February 14.