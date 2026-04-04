Kiren Rijiju assures Kerala Christian groups on FCRA changes

Thiruvananthapuram: Reaching out to the Christian community on Good Friday, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju who is in Kerala campaigning for the BJP said there was no cause for concern regarding the proposed FCRA amendments.

The Union Minority Affairs Minister held discussions with representatives of the various churches and Christian organisations in the state in the evening and said that they raised concerns with regard to cancellation of FCRA licenses.

The concerns raised by them were “genuine”, Rijiju told reporters after the meeting.

The union minister said that no person or organisation working genuinely for the welfare of the people will be penalised.

At the same time, he said that those trying to damage national security will not be spared.

Rijiju said that the Centre will target illegal people and anti-Indian groups, while protecting genuine people who are contributing to the development of the country.

He said that it was the duty of the government to listen to its citizens.

“After the election, I will meet them again,” he said, and requested the Congress and Communists not to mislead people by spreading rumours about the FCRA amendments.

Father Eugene Pereira, a representative of the Latin Archdiocese here, who was present for the discussion with Rijiju, said that the union minister has promised a special designated authority to enquire into the concerns raised by the church and the Christian organisations.

Pereira also said that the minister promised to hold the amendment bill and have further discussions.

“We presented our concerns to him. He understood that our organisations play a key role in development. This bill will not be put forward in this Parliament proceedings. The minister was very positive, and he told us that he would make a representation to the prime minister, sharing our concerns,” he said.

Besides Pereira, representatives from the Syro Malabar Church, the Believers Eastern Church, the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church and the Latin Catholic Archdiocese also attended the discussion.

Earlier, Rijiju, in a social media video, assured that minority communities, especially Christian missionaries, need not worry, as the Narendra Modi-led government will protect their interests and offer support wherever possible.

Rijiju claimed that the Communists and Congress in Kerala are spreading rumours and misleading NGOs, especially those working for the welfare of the people, regarding the proposed amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act.

His remarks come amid opposition to the proposed FCRA amendments from various Christian churches and priests in poll-bound Kerala.

Rijiju said that the BJP government is only seeking to “improve” the provisions of the Act to check the “illegal flow of funds for unlawful and anti-national activities.”

“I would like to assure that no innocent person or legitimate organisation will be targeted wrongfully,” he said.

“The foreign funds that come to India should be used for good purposes, for the welfare of the people. If those funds are used for radical purposes, to mislead the youth against India’s interests, they must be checked,” he added.

He also assured that all minorities in India are well taken care of by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following the spirit of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas.’ (with all, for the development of all).

“We work for everyone, unlike Congress, which used to make Muslims their vote bank and mislead the Christian community. That is absolutely wrong,” he claimed.

“For us, everyone is equal. Every Indian has to be treated by the same yardstick. So there is nothing to worry regarding the FCRA provisions,” Rijiju added.

The minister contended that Kerala is now witnessing massive support for the NDA parties, and therefore, the Congress and Communists are “nervous and spreading lies.” “This kind of misinformation campaign is not good for democracy,” he added.

Rijiju questioned what the Congress and Communists have done for Kerala after ruling it for a long time, turn by turn.

“In the last 12 years, many major initiatives of the Narendra Modi government have not been properly implemented in Kerala. It deserves a better government. So, without going into detail, I would like to assure you that whatever concerns minority communities, particularly Christian missionaries, may have, there is nothing to worry about,” he said.

“Our government will protect your interests and offer support wherever possible, he added.

He claimed that before he became Minority Affairs minister, micro-minorities “faced unfair treatment, and Muslims were misled.”

“So, we need to be careful during the election period. In a democracy, there should be free and fair polls, and nobody should be misled,” he said.

Though the Bill was listed for consideration in Wednesday’s Lok Sabha agenda, it was not taken up for discussion. Later, Rijiju said the decision was based on “legislative priorities and not politics”.

The FCRA Amendment Bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha on March 25 by Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, seeks to enhance transparency and ensure proper utilisation of foreign funds, while preventing their misuse against national security and national interests.