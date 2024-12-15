Kiren Rijiju reacts to Priyanka Gandhi’s ‘boring’ remark

New Delhi: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday slammed Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 100-minute speech in Parliament boring, and said the Wayanad MP was making such remarks as “she is new to this”.

Priyanka had termed the speech ‘boring’ and compared it to sitting for a ‘double period of mathematics’ in school.

Reacting to Prime Minister Modi’s speech on Saturday, Priyanka said, “The PM has not spoken anything new. He has bored us. It took me decades back. I felt like I was sitting in that double period of Mathematics.”

Speaking to IANS, Union Minister Rijiju said, “Maybe she doesn’t understand what PM Modi was saying, but everything he said was correct. He outlined 11 mantras for making India a ‘developed nation.’ This is not for any single party but for everyone. We all have to follow it.”

He added, “We must unite and work together to achieve the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047. Whatever PM Modi says, we need to unite and make India a ‘developed nation.’ I am confident we will achieve this by 2047.”

Union Minister Rijiju also expressed his enthusiasm for the ‘TB Mukt Bharat Awareness cricket match’ being held at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi.

He stated, “I am very happy that we have gathered together for this match. I am fully confident that TB will lose, and the country will win.”

A 20-over cricket match is currently underway, with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s team facing off against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar’s team.

The match started at 9 a.m. on Sunday and is being broadcast live on Doordarshan’s sports channel and Sansad TV.

Team ‘Lok Sabha Speaker XI’ is led by Anurag Singh Thakur, while ‘Rajya Sabha Chairman XI’ is led by Kiren Rijiju.