Kishan Reddy slams CM Revanth for misleading people on fine rice scheme

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy on Sunday dared the Congress government in Telangana to scrap fine rice scheme. He was reacting to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s reported threat to people of Jubilee Hills constituency that if they elect candidate of any other party in the by-election, the government will stop welfare schemes including supply of free fine rice to poor families through fair price shops.

Addressing a press conference, Kishan Reddy demanded that the Congress government should state clearly who was implementing fine rice scheme. Claiming that the fine rice scheme is not a state government scheme, he said the Chief Minister was misleading people.

The BJP leader said that the Central government was implementing rice scheme across the country. The Central government is giving Rs 42 for every kg of rice under the scheme while the state government is giving only Rs.15 but claiming it to be its own scheme, he said Kishan Reddy, who is campaigning actively in the by-election scheduled on November 11, said that the BJP has complained to the Election Commission about the Chief Minister’s threat to stop fine rice scheme.

The BJP leader said that threat to stop welfare schemes for not voting for a particular party is a violation of Model Code of Conduct. He alleged that the Congress party came to power in Telangana by cheating people.

He said the Congress government has made the state completely bankrupt in education and health sectors. He dismissed the allegation made by the Chief Minister that he is trying to stall the Hyderabad Metro expansion.

He also accused Congress of criticising BJP to get MIM votes in the constituency. Kishan Reddy said that the BJP is conducting 50 Maha Padyatras in Jubilee Hills as part of its campaign for the by-election.

The BJP leaders and workers are going door to door to explain to people the failures of Congress and BRS. The people are also being told how the BJP will ensure development in the constituency if its candidate is elected.

Jubilee Hills is one of the Assembly segments under the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency, represented by Kishan Reddy.