Jubilee Hills bypoll: BRS-BJP hold ‘Fevicol like bond’, says Revanth

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy has alleged a strong understanding between the BRS and BJP, specifically in the context of the Jubilee Hills bypoll,, comparing it to a “Fevicol-like bond”, and accused K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), KT Rama Rao (KTR), and Kishan Reddy of obstructing Telangana’s progress.

Roadshow in Vengal Rao Nagar, Somajigua

Launching the Congress campaign for the Jubilee Hills by-election from Vengal Rao Nagar, the chief minister conducted a roadshow at Vengal Rao Nagar and Somajiguda, where a large number of people turned out to welcome him enthusiastically.

Revanth Reddy said both BRS and BJP have joined hands to prevent Congress from winning in Jubilee Hills. He urged voters to elect Congress candidate Naveen Yadav for the all-around development of the constituency, adding that the previous BRS MLA had “ignored” the area for the past 10 years.

Also Read Jubilee Hills by-election: Revanth Reddy to campaign from October 31

Revanth dismisses claims of a BRS sympathy wave

Dismissing claims of a sympathy wave for BRS, Revanth reminded that when P. Janardhan Reddy passed away in 2007, both BRS and BJP had fielded candidates against Congress, while Chandrababu Naidu’s party refrained from contesting. He asserted that there is no wave in favor of BRS this time and that the people want real development.

Rs 200 cr worth projects sanctioned for Jubilee Hills: Revanth

The chief minister said projects worth over Rs 200 crore have been sanctioned for Jubilee Hills in the last three months.

He identified Union Minister Kishan Reddy as the “main obstacle” to the Musi Riverfront project and Hyderabad’s progress, saying that as Secunderabad MP, he “never cared to address the problems of Jubilee Hills.”

Revanth also criticised KT Rama Rao (KTR), questioning why the BRS leader, despite holding the post of Municipal Administration Minister for ten years, “had failed to focus on Jubilee Hills’ development.”

On cabinet berth for Azharuddin

He further remarked that both the BJP and the BRS were criticising the Congress government for including a Muslim in the state cabinet. “Why should they object to including Mohammad Azharuddin in the cabinet, who once captained India in cricket?” Revanth asked.

He warned that voting for BRS would endanger all the welfare schemes launched by the Congress government for the poor, alleging that BRS wants these initiatives to be discontinued.

Revanth expressed confidence that just as the Congress candidate won in the Cantonment constituency, Naveen Yadav would win in Jubilee Hills too.

Listing government welfare programs, the chief minister instructed Azharuddin and Naveen Yadav to ensure the development of the area and extend all possible help to the poor.

Revanth promises statues of NTR

To attract Andhra-origin voters, Revanth announced plans to install statues of the late NT Rama Rao (NTR) at Ameerpet and Vengal Rao Nagar. He also promised welfare initiatives for film industry workers and their families.

Telangana PCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud, Ministers Nageshwar Rao, D. Sridhar Babu and Mohammad Azharuddin, and Congress candidate Naveen Yadav also addressed the gathering.