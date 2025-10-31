Jubilee Hills by-election: Revanth Reddy to campaign from October 31

CM will also address corner meeting in Sai Baba Temple premises.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st October 2025 9:38 am IST
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy will campaign for the Jubilee Hills by-election from Friday, October 31.

Campaigning will be held in three phases and two divisions per day.

Revanth Reddy to participate in road show

In the evening, the CM will participate in a road show in the Vengalrao Nagar division.

Memory Khan Seminar

It will be held from PJR Circle in the division to Sai Baba Temple (Chakali Ailamma statue) via Jawahar Nagar.

Apart from it, the CM will address a corner meeting in the Sai Baba Temple premises.

Later, the CM will participate in a corner meeting at the Yellareddyguda Market Area (near Krishna Apartments) in the Somajiguda division.

AIMIM campaigns for Congress candidate

Meanwhile, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has stepped up its campaign in the Jubilee Hills constituency for the by-elections to be held on November 11.

Recently, the AIMIM MLC Mirza Rahmath Baig conducted a padayatra in the Erragadda Division of the Jubilee Hills constituency, urging the people to cast their vote for the Congress party. The AIMIM is supporting the Congress party in the Jubilee Hills constituency.

Two AIMIM leaders, Mirza Rahmath Baig and Yaser Arafat, are continuously visiting the Muslim-dominated localities in the constituency and campaigning in support of the Congress party.

Germanten Hospital

A few more leaders, including AIMIM MLC Riyaz ul Hassan Effandi, visited the Erragadda division and participated in the padayatra.

Now, Revanth Reddy is also going to start his campaign for the by-elections in the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency.

The AIMIM did not field any candidate in the by-elections and instead decided to support the Congress party. The Congress candidate, B Naveen Yadav, had earlier contested the elections on an AIMIM party ticket in 2014.

The AIMIM had won two seats, Erragadda and Jubilee Hills, in the 2020 GHMC elections. The total minority voters in the Jubilee Hills constituency are around 1.10 lakh.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st October 2025 9:38 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button