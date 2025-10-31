Jubilee Hills by-election: Revanth Reddy to campaign from October 31

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy will campaign for the Jubilee Hills by-election from Friday, October 31.

Campaigning will be held in three phases and two divisions per day.

Revanth Reddy to participate in road show

In the evening, the CM will participate in a road show in the Vengalrao Nagar division.

It will be held from PJR Circle in the division to Sai Baba Temple (Chakali Ailamma statue) via Jawahar Nagar.

Apart from it, the CM will address a corner meeting in the Sai Baba Temple premises.

Later, the CM will participate in a corner meeting at the Yellareddyguda Market Area (near Krishna Apartments) in the Somajiguda division.

Meanwhile, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has stepped up its campaign in the Jubilee Hills constituency for the by-elections to be held on November 11.

Recently, the AIMIM MLC Mirza Rahmath Baig conducted a padayatra in the Erragadda Division of the Jubilee Hills constituency, urging the people to cast their vote for the Congress party. The AIMIM is supporting the Congress party in the Jubilee Hills constituency.

Two AIMIM leaders, Mirza Rahmath Baig and Yaser Arafat, are continuously visiting the Muslim-dominated localities in the constituency and campaigning in support of the Congress party.

A few more leaders, including AIMIM MLC Riyaz ul Hassan Effandi, visited the Erragadda division and participated in the padayatra.

Now, Revanth Reddy is also going to start his campaign for the by-elections in the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency.

The AIMIM did not field any candidate in the by-elections and instead decided to support the Congress party. The Congress candidate, B Naveen Yadav, had earlier contested the elections on an AIMIM party ticket in 2014.

The AIMIM had won two seats, Erragadda and Jubilee Hills, in the 2020 GHMC elections. The total minority voters in the Jubilee Hills constituency are around 1.10 lakh.