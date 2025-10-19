Revanth Reddy accuses BRS of vote splitting, calls them BJP’s ‘B-team’

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy has accused the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) of splitting votes with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Jubilee Hills by-elections and warned people of their ‘collusion politics’.

Speaking on the occasion of Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Yatra commemoration day at Charminar on Sunday, October 19, CM Revanth stated that BRS had entered into a ‘secret agreement’ with BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha. “The transfer of 21 percent votes to BJP in the Lok Sabha elections was enough to prove the BRS party’s conspiracy politics in the state,” he stated.

He said that BRS has adopted the same strategy in the upcoming bypolls and will do the same in the next Assembly elections, and appealed to the people to foil such attempts.

Remembering that Rajiv Gandhi had lowered the voting age from 21 to 18 during his tenure as the Prime Minister, CM Revanth said that reducing the age for contesting in Assembly elections to 21 is now a ‘need of the hour.’

On this occasion, the CM also presented senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid with the Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Award.

Also Read Telangana to deduct salary of govt employees neglecting parents

CM Revanth attends Sadar Sammelan

On the same day, the CM also attended the Sadar Sammelan in Hyderabad, organised by Sri Krishna Sadar Sammelan Utsav Committee and assured the Yadav community of support from the government.

He said that the community will be given every political opportunity and due respect from the government, and asked for their support in developing Hyderabad.

He said that Congress has declared the Sadar Utsav a state festival and also provided funds.