Kishan Reddy pays homage to Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Recalling Vajpayee's contribution, the reddy said, "A fervent nationalist for whom the interest of the nation was paramount, 'New India' will keep forging ahead with his thoughts and ideas."

: Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) G Kishan Reddy.

New Delhi: Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday paid rich tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary.

“Tributes to Former Prime Minister, Towering statesman and our Margdarshak Shraddheya Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji on his punya tithi,” Reddy wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Union Minister of State for DoNER B.L Verma also took to X to pay homage to the former Prime Minister.

“Heartfelt tribute to Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji on his death anniversary,” Verma wrote.

It may be mentioned that a separate Ministry of DoNER was constituted during the tenure of Vajpayee.

