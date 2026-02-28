Kishan Reddy refutes CM Revanth’s remarks on Hyderabad Metro

Hyderabad: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday, February 27, dismissed chief minister A Revanth Reddy’s allegations that he was obstructing the Hyderabad Metro Rail expansion, calling the remarks “baseless and meaningless.”

Speaking to the media during his visit to the Secunderabad Assembly constituency, Kishan Reddy said the state government had not yet submitted a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to the Centre for the proposed Metro expansion.

“When the DPR itself has not been sent, how can I be accused of creating obstacles? The chief minister must clarify this,” he said.

He asserted that the Centre was extending significant support to Telangana, with development works worth thousands of crores being undertaken across the State. He added that a detailed account of these projects would be shared soon.

On Musi rejuvenation project

On the Musi river rejuvenation project, the Union Minister said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was not opposed to cleaning the river.

However, he made it clear that the party would oppose any move to demolish houses of poor families who have been residing along the river for the past five decades.

On Secunderabad Railway Station, Congress-AIMIM ‘pact’

Kishan Reddy also said that Secunderabad Railway Station was being redeveloped at an estimated cost of Rs 750 crore to transform it into a modern facility with state-of-the-art amenities.

He further alleged that the Congress was attempting to “sell” the Greater Hyderabad Mayor’s post to the AIMIM, and asserted that the BJP would resist such moves and prove its strength.

Telangana govt’s take over of Hyderabad Metro Rail

Meanwhile, the state government recently decided to take over the Hyderabad Metro Rail project from L&T. At a state cabinet meeting held at the Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on February 23, the government resolved to assume control of Phase 1 of the project.

Last year, L&T had clarified that it would not participate in Phase 2 of the Metro as an equity partner, stating that it had exited the business of owning and operating transport concession projects.

Following the cabinet meeting, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said the State would take over Phase 1 from March 31, bear the cost of the remaining works and maintenance, and request the Centre to release funds for Phases 2 and 3 of the Hyderabad Metro Rail project.