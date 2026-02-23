Telangana cabinet gives nod to take over Hyderabad Metro Rail from L&T

Hyderabad: The government has decided to take over the Hyderabad Metro Rail Project from L&T at the state cabinet meeting held at Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on Monday, February 23.

Last year, the government formally took over Phase 1 of the Metro after L&T clarified it would not participate in Phase 2 as an equity partner, adding it had exited the business of owning and operating transport concession projects. The state took the existing debt of Rs 13,000 crore and paid L&T Rs 2,000 crore as a one-time settlement for its investment in L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited (LTMRHL).

Chaired by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the cabinet discussed at length various aspects of the forthcoming State Budget Sessions, planned from March 16 to 30.

The Budget Sessions will begin with the Governor’s speech on March 16, and the budget will be tabled on March 20.

It was also decided to rename the Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP) to the Directorate of Secondary Health, bringing its employees directly under the state government.

Decision to allot 20 acres of land in Khammam district to Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanams (TTD), land allocations for the construction of Congress district offices, and 70 acres of land to the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) in Gummadur village in Mahabubabad also received the cabinet’s nod.

The cabinet discussed the three-month water supply plan for summers along with health and education.

The Centre’s plans for the National Census 2027 and the arrangements to be made by the state government were also discussed in detail.

Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao said the first phase of House Listing Operation (HLO) will be conducted from May 11 to June 9 and reviewed the arrangements, including 34 sample questions provided by the Centre. Around 89,000 enumerators and nodal officers will take part in the census.