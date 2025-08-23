Kishan Reddy slams Congress govt for ‘neglecting’ Hyderabad’s development

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy has accused the Congress led Telangana government of completely neglecting the development of Hyderabad. He said that just as the previous BRS government failed the city, now Congress is worsening Hyderabad’s civic issues.

Speaking at a press conference held at the BJP state office in Hyderabad on Friday, August 22, Kishan Reddy criticised the state government for suppressing protests instead of addressing public concerns.

“When the BJP announces demonstrations in front of the Secretariat to highlight civic problems in Greater Hyderabad, why does the state government react with such fear?” he questioned.

Kishan Reddy slams house arrests of state BJP chief

The minister strongly condemned the arrests and house arrests of BJP state president G Ramachander Rao and other party leaders.

Kishan Reddy remarked that Hyderabad should not only be seen as HITEC City and Gachibowli, but also as the city where real people are struggling with daily issues.

Congress govt focusing only on real estate: Kishan Reddy

He alleged that the Congress government is focusing only on areas with real estate business interests, while ignoring the needs of common citizens.

“In today’s Hyderabad, major roads do not even have functioning streetlights. The state government is in such poor condition that it cannot even afford to purchase streetlights,” Reddy charged.

He added that while former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) claimed Hyderabad was a ‘world-class city’, current chief minister A Revanth Reddy promised to take it beyond that.

“If that is true, isn’t it the government’s duty to provide proper infrastructure and basic facilities to the people?” Kishan Reddy asked.