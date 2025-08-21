Kishan Reddy slams Congress for opposing bill on removal of PM, CMs

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Mines G Kishan Reddy on Thursday, August 21, slammed Congress for opposing the three bills seeking to amend the constitution to allow for the removal of the Prime Minister, chief ministers, and ministers arrested on serious criminal charges after 30 days in jail.

In a post on X, he said that the bills aim to strengthen democracy and ensure accountability in governance. He added, saying that Congress, ‘with a history of corruption and scams,’ was revealing its intent by opposing the bills.

“These three landmark constitutional amendment bills reaffirm @narendramodi govt’s resolve to weed out corruption and elevate integrity in politics…For every citizen, this marks a significant step toward establishing morality and clean & accountable governance as these bills ensure that no corrupt Chief Minister, Minister, or even Prime Minister can run a government while being in jail,” Kishan Reddy stated in his post on X.

“With a history of corruption and scams, it is obvious why Congress-led opposition is opposing this, exposing their intent while we endeavor our commitment to transparency and good governance.” he added.

On Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced three bills: The Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, The Jammu & Kashmir Reorganization (Amendment) Bill and The Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, in the Parliament.

The Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill proposes the removal of a prime minister, a Union minister, a chief minister or a minister of a state or Union Territory when arrested or detained on serious criminal charges for 30 days in a row.

If any one of them is arrested and detained in custody for consecutive 30 days for offences that attract a jail term of at least five years, they will lose their job on the 31st day.

The bills were harshly contested by the Opposition MPs, who threw torn copies of these contentious bills at Home Minister Amit Shah.