Importing urea from China and Ukraine, says Union min on shortage

Hyderabad: Union minister for coal and mines G Kishan Reddy said that India has been importing urea from China and Ukraine, the supply of which, have been affected in the recent times.

He urged the farmers to understand that despite the shortage, the Centre has been continuing the subsidy on the urea between Rs 2,300 and Rs 2,400 per urea bag.

Addressing the media in Hyderabad on Thursday, August 21, Kishan Reddy said that globally there has been a shortage of urea, and those talking about its shortage during the present Kharif season in Telangana should also think about the financial burden on the Centre.

He insisted that there is a need to prevent the siphoning of the subsidised urea being supplied by the Centre.

“The original cost of urea per bag is between Rs 2,500 and Rs 2,600. But we are giving it at a subsidised rate to the farmers, who will only have to pay between Rs 242 to Rs 260,” he noted.

“We are getting this urea from several countries,” he added, criticising the Congress leaders for complaining about urea shortage in Telangana.