Kishan Reddy takes charge as Telangana BJP president

Hyderabad: Union minister for tourism G Kishan Reddy on Friday assumed charge as Telanagana BJP president replaced Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar in the position.

This is the fourth time the party handed over the responsibility of the state BJP unit to Kishan Reddy. Before taking charge of the party president, Kishan Reddy, along with Eatela Rajendra and other leaders, visited Bhagyalakshmi temple at Charminar, Kanaka Durga temple at Basheerbagh.

He also visited the Martyrs’ Memorial site and later garlanded the statues of BR Ambedkar and Jyotirao Phule. Several party workers accompanied Kishan Reddy from Charminar till he reached the BJP State party office at Nampally.

BJP State election in-charge and Rajya Sabha member Prakash Javadekar, party state in-charge Tarun Chugh, Rajya Sabha member K Laxman, Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay, Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender, Dubbaka MLA M Raghunandan Rao, MP Soyam Bapu Rao, Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind, former MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, and several senior leaders were present on the occasion.