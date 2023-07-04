Kishan Reddy to be Telangana BJP president?

Hyderabad: Suspense continues over who will take charge as the state BJP president although Union Minister G Kishan Reddy made it clear that it shall be status quo.

In the past week, there have been reports of the BJP high command making up its mind to change guard at the state level and bring in Kishan Reddy as the president of the Telangana unit, while the current head of the state and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay will be shifted as Minister of State in the Union cabinet.

Sources in the BJP party stated that the ‘big decision’ was anticipated following long talks held between the state leaders and the BJP high command including Union home minister Amit Shah following an ultimatum issued by the dissenting group, led by former minister Eatala Rajender and others, that they would be forced to shift their loyalties if there is going to be no leadership change.

Also Read No change in Telangana BJP president: Kishan Reddy

“In all probability, the party high command will appoint G Kishan Reddy as the state BJP president. Bandi Sanjay, the present state BJP unit head will be shifted to accommodate as Minister of State with an independent portfolio. An official order is awaited,” said a senior BJP party leader.

It is understood a compromise was reached between the ‘warring groups’ of the BJP. As part of the deal, Bandi Sanjay is more likely to be inducted as Union minister of state and Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender would be made chairman of the party’s election campaign committee.

According to reports, BJP National President JP Nadda and Amit Shah held discussions with Kishan Reddy, Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender and Bandi Sanjay in Delhi, and felt that the internal rift between leaders was affecting the party’s prospects in the state.

The Union home minister Amit Shah felt that Kishan Reddy would be the right person to lead the party in the state in view of the anticipated tough election scenario. Kishan Reddy was party president from 2010 to 2014 in united Andhra Pradesh and from 2014 to 2016 in Telangana.