Kishan Reddy to hand out appointment letters to Rozgar Mela recruits tomorrow

Hyderabad: Union minister of Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, will hand over appointment letters to newly selected recruits of the central government under the Rozgar Mela on Saturday, July 12.

The program will be held at 10:00 am at Rail Kalarang, Bhoiguda, Secunderabad.

The 16th Rozgar Mela is being held at 47 locations across the country, and on South Central Railway, the function is being conducted at Secunderabad, Guntur and Guntakal.

Candidates from across the country are being recruited into the Ministry of Railways, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Department of Posts, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Department of Financial Services, the Ministry of Labour and Employment, among other departments and ministries.

At the national level, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be distributing more than 51,000 appointment letters to newly appointed youth in various government departments and organisations on July 12 at around 11:00 am via video conferencing.