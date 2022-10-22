Kishan Reddy to handover appointment letters to new recruits under Rozgar Mela

Hyderabad: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy will handover appointment letters to newly selected recruits of Central Government under the first phase of Rozgar Mela at Rail Kalarang, Secunderabad on Saturday.

At the national level, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be launching the Rozgar Mela – the recruitment drive for 10 lakh personnel on Saturday at 11 AM via video conferencing. Appointment letters will be handed over to 75,000 newly inducted appointees tomorrow. The Prime Minister will also address these appointees on the occasion.

Over South Central Railway, the function is being conducted at two locations i.e., Secunderabad and Vijayawada.

At Secunderabad, officials from 16 departments will be given appointment letters during the event. The departments include – Railways, Department of posts, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Services Selection Board (SSB), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC), Income Tax Department, Military Engineer Service under Ministry of Defence, Midhani Depot, Department of Census, Central Water Board, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara bank, Central Bank of India and Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC).

At Vijayawada, the event will be held at Divisional Railway Auditorium, Vijayawada and Dr L Murugan, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Fisheries Animal Husbandry and Dairying will grace the occasion.