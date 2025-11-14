Kishan Reddy to pay SSC exam fees for Secunderabad constituency students

Earlier, Union minister of state for home affairs Bandi Sanjay had paid SSC examination fee of around 12,000 government school students in his Karimnagar parliamentary constituency.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 14th November 2025 10:01 pm IST
BJP state president G Kishan Reddy
BJP state president G Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union minister of mines and Secunderabad MP G Kishan Reddy on Thursday, November 13, announced that he will be paying the SSC Board examination fees of all 10th class students studying in government schools across the Secunderabad parliamentary constituency through his MP’s salary.

In a letter addressed to the Hyderabad collector, Harichandana Dasari, he stated his intentions of paying the fees and asked the collector to provide details of the bank account in which the money has to be deposited.

He also asked for school-wise details of class 10 students and the total amount that must be deposited.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Memory Khan Seminar

“No child’s journey toward education and excellence should be hindered by financial barriers…wishing the students the best for their exams and their future endeavours,” the minister wrote in an X post.

Earlier, Union minister of state for home affairs Bandi Sanjay had paid SSC examination fee of around 12,000 government school students in his Karimnagar parliamentary constituency.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 14th November 2025 10:01 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button