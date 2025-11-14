Kishan Reddy to pay SSC exam fees for Secunderabad constituency students

Hyderabad: Union minister of mines and Secunderabad MP G Kishan Reddy on Thursday, November 13, announced that he will be paying the SSC Board examination fees of all 10th class students studying in government schools across the Secunderabad parliamentary constituency through his MP’s salary.

In a letter addressed to the Hyderabad collector, Harichandana Dasari, he stated his intentions of paying the fees and asked the collector to provide details of the bank account in which the money has to be deposited.

He also asked for school-wise details of class 10 students and the total amount that must be deposited.

“No child’s journey toward education and excellence should be hindered by financial barriers…wishing the students the best for their exams and their future endeavours,” the minister wrote in an X post.

Earlier, Union minister of state for home affairs Bandi Sanjay had paid SSC examination fee of around 12,000 government school students in his Karimnagar parliamentary constituency.