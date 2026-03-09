Kishan Reddy urges Telangana to secure 2,400 MW from NTPC Ramagundam

Kishan Reddy urged Revanth Reddy to give leverage to NTPC to procure adequate quantity of coal for producing 4,000 MW power at Ramagundam Thermal Power Project.

Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 9th March 2026 9:41 pm IST
Union minister urges Telangana CM to negotiate power purchase agreements with NTPC for low-cost electrici.
Hyderabad: Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy has urged the Telangana government to enter into power purchase agreements (PPAs) with the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) to secure 3×800 MW (2,400 MW) of electricity to be generated under the second phase of the NTPC thermal power project in Ramagundam.

In a letter to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday, March 9, Kishan Reddy also asked the state government to enable NTPC to procure adequate coal supplies for generating 4,000 MW of power at the Ramagundam Thermal Power Project.

Recalling the first phase of the project, which was 2×800 MW (1,600 MW) inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2023, Kishan Reddy said that of the total 4,000 MW power expected from the two phases, Telangana could receive up to 85 per cent of the generation.

Pointing out that Telangana recorded a peak power demand of 18,139 MW on March 3, he cited Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, who said in a presentation in the Assembly that the state’s power demand could rise to 1 lakh MW by 2047.

Kishan Reddy also referred to Vikramarka’s observation that the state would need 5,000–6,000 MW of additional thermal power generation to stabilise the power grid in line with national targets.He said the ultra-supercritical power generated by the NTPC Ramagundam project would be high-quality and cost-effective, benefiting both the government and the public.

