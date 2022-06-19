Kishan Reddy’s latest remarks on Agniveers draws criticism

Hyderabad: As the country grips into the web of the newly launched scheme Agnipath by the Centre, resulting in vandalism, damaging public property, and attacks on police stations throughout the country, the Union Minister of Tourism G Kishan Reddy made a statement that raised many eyebrows.

At a press conference in New Delhi on Friday, Kishan Reddy said that Agniveers (who are recruited through the Agnipath scheme) will be trained in skills such as drivers, electricians, washermen, and barbers. These skills will be helpful in different profiles.

In a shocking statement Union Minister Kishan Reddy says #Agniveers will be trained with skills of drivers, electricians, washermen, barbers and after 4 years of training Agniveers can be helpful for these posts#SatyagrahaAgainstAgnipath pic.twitter.com/uOLg9nZ6SN — Chandrakumar Kurup (@kurup62) June 19, 2022

“Is there a rule that they should not be trained in skills? After four years of their training, these skills will be helpful for them in the future,” the Union Minister said.

However, the netizens did not react in favour of the Union Minister. Sharing the video, a Twitter handle named LOL Before The Storm said, “Are you REDDY for this, lads?”. Another Twitter user said.”

Another user Vinay V/S said, “This is what they want #Agniveer to do..”

Another Twitter handle added a cheeky comment saying, “Add skilled protesters also to resume”