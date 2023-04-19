Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan ticket prices in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Superstar Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is all set to release on Eid this month. The movie will hit the screens on April 21, Friday. Fans are eagerly waiting to see their favourite superstar on the big screen after almost 3 years and various trade analysts and critics have predicted that the movie will prove to be a blockbuster at the box office. The advance booking for the movie has also started and tickets are getting booked at a faster pace.

The ticket price to watch the movie in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad ranges from Rs 50 to Rs 350. The shows across these two cities will run from 9:00 am to 11:45 pm.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. Apart from Salman Khan, this action-comedy drama film also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Deggubati Venkatesh, Palak Tiwari, Bhumika Chawla, and Raghav Juyal, among others. Tajik singer and Bigg Boss fame Abdu Rozik will also be seen playing a cameo in the movie, as per reports.