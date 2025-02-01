KJo says ‘kindness’ now is ‘limited edition’ emotion

Mumbai: Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, who has often faced the wrath of social media due to constant trolling, has shared that ‘kindness’ was once a virtue but is now a ‘limited edition emotion.’

Karan took to Instagram stories, where he shared his thoughts on “kindness”, which he says is never in stock.

He wrote: “Kindness was once a virtue… now it’s a limited edition emotion… it’s never in stock and there are way too many replicas!”

An avid social media user, Karan had previously expressed his concerns over the consumption of reel content and had asked about rehabilitation centers for “reels”.

On January 31, he shared a post on his Instagram stories, where he asked: “Is there a rehab for reels?”

Earlier this month, shared a message for “avid reel consumers” and talked about how they have bid adieu to the ‘silently suffering attention span’.

He shared a profound note, which also talked about “killing books” courtesy the consumption of clips.

“Dear avid REEL consumer, You have officially bid goodbye to the silently suffering ‘Attention Span’… and as far as I am concerned you killed me a decade ago. Regretfully yours, BOOK,” he wrote as the caption.

The filmmaker is all set to take charge as the host for the 25th edition of the IIFA award ceremony.

KJo shared that hosting IIFA Awards has always been an incredible experience.

“This year, as IIFA celebrates its glorious 25 years of cinematic brilliance and global unity, my heart swells with pride and gratitude. Jaipur, Rajasthan with its majestic beauty and rich cultural heritage, couldn’t be a more fitting venue for this momentous Silver Jubilee celebration.”

He had also said that the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) is so much more than an awards show—it’s a heartfelt celebration of Indian cinema and its global impact.

Actress Kareena Kapoor will also be honoring the legacy of her legendary grandfather, Raj Kapoor with a special tribute during IIFA 2025.