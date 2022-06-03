KKK 12: List of 7 contestants who are safe from eliminations

Mumbai: The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 (KKK 12) is all set to arrive on screens soon. The show, hosted by demi-god of action — Rohit Shetty, is currently under production stage. All the 14 contestants who have signed the dotted lines, except a few, have already jetted off to the shoot location, Cape Town in South Africa.

Fans are already on the edges of their seats and are curious to watch their favourite stars fighting their worst fears in for the trophy.

KKK 12’s interesting mix of contestants include — Rubina Dilaik Chetna Pande, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Mohit Malik, Nishant Bhatt, Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Faisal Shaikh (Mr. Faisu), Erika Packard, Kanika Mann, Aneri Vajani and Jannat Zubair Rahmani.

Now, we have got our hand on one exciting update on the show. According to a latest report in Bollywood Life, a few popular contestants who have massive fan following across the country, are likely to stay for minimum of six week in KKK 12. The contenders, who will not eliminated from the show for first few weeks are —

List Of Safe Contestants Of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Munawar Faruqui

Shivangi Joshi

Faisal Shaikh

Pratik Sehajpal

Sriti Jha

Jannat Zubair

Rubina Dilaik

KKK 12 is likely to hit the screens on August 6, according to its Wikipedia page. However, an official announcement regarding the same is still awaited.