KKK 12: Pratik to Rubina, here’s net worth of all contestants

Mumbai: Rohit Shetty’s adventurous reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is all set to grace our screens soon. As we eagerly await the new season to start (KKK 12), a list of the rumored contestants is already doing rounds on the internet. Fans are interested to know all about the contestants including their lifestyle, personal lives, net worth and much more.

Scroll ahead to find out the net worth of all the KKK 12 contestants. (Below list is as per various online reports)

Net Worth of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants

Rubina Dilaik: Rs. 31 crores

Nishant Bhat: Rs. 4-7 crores

Faisal Sheikh: Rs. 14 crores

Munawar Faruqui: Rs. 2 crores

Shivangi Joshi: Rs. 37 crores

Jannat Zubair: Rs. 19 crores

Sriti Jha: Rs. 31 crores

Rajiv Adatia: Rs. 7-10 crores

Tushar Kalia: Rs. 7 crores

Mohit Malik: Rs. 7 crores

Pratik Sehajpal: Rs. 7 crores

Erika Packard: Rs. 29 crores

Chetna Pande: Rs. 7 crores

Sidhart Nigam: Rs. 29 crores

Kanika Mann: Rs. 15 crores

Aneri Vajani: Rs. 15 crores

KKK 12 updates

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’s contestants and host Rohit will jet off to Cape Town, South Africa next week. The shoot is likely to begin from June first week. KKK 12 will reportedly start airing on Colors from July end or August start.

