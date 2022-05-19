KKK 12: Pratik to Rubina, here’s net worth of all contestants

KKK 12 will reportedly start airing on Colors from July end or August first week

Photo of Bushra Khan Bushra Khan|   Edited by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 19th May 2022 4:00 pm IST
KKK 12: Pratik to Rubina, here's net worth of all contestants
Rubina Dilaik, Munawar Faruqui, Shivangi Joshi, Pratik Sehajpal, Aneri Vajani and Rajiv Adatia (Instagram)

Mumbai: Rohit Shetty’s adventurous reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is all set to grace our screens soon. As we eagerly await the new season to start (KKK 12), a list of the rumored contestants is already doing rounds on the internet. Fans are interested to know all about the contestants including their lifestyle, personal lives, net worth and much more.

Scroll ahead to find out the net worth of all the KKK 12 contestants. (Below list is as per various online reports)

Net Worth of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants

  • Rubina Dilaik: Rs. 31 crores
  • Nishant Bhat: Rs. 4-7 crores
  • Faisal Sheikh: Rs. 14 crores
  • Munawar Faruqui: Rs. 2 crores
  • Shivangi Joshi: Rs. 37 crores
  • Jannat Zubair: Rs. 19 crores
  • Sriti Jha: Rs. 31 crores
  • Rajiv Adatia: Rs. 7-10 crores
  • Tushar Kalia: Rs. 7 crores
  • Mohit Malik: Rs. 7 crores
  • Pratik Sehajpal: Rs. 7 crores
  • Erika Packard: Rs. 29 crores
  • Chetna Pande: Rs. 7 crores
  • Sidhart Nigam: Rs. 29 crores
  • Kanika Mann: Rs. 15 crores
  • Aneri Vajani: Rs. 15 crores

KKK 12 updates

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’s contestants and host Rohit will jet off to Cape Town, South Africa next week. The shoot is likely to begin from June first week. KKK 12 will reportedly start airing on Colors from July end or August start.

Who is favourite contestant from the above list? Do share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com from interesting updates and stories on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

