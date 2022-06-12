KKK 12: Step inside Faisal Shaikh’s opulent home (Photos)

Mumbai: India’s social media top sensation Faisal Shaik aka Mr. Faisu has left the entire country spell-bounded with his inspiring story of rags to riches. From earning 50rs a day to owning his own house in Mumbai’s Versova, Faisal Shaikh has come a long way.

He is still in the process of making a big name for himself with Rohit Shetty‘s Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and fans are eager to see what comes out of his upcoming stint. While we are two months far from the show’s premiere, fans are eager to know everything about the TikToker.

We have put together glimpses of Faisal Shaikh’s home taken from his Instagram account. So, let’s have a look at Faisal Shaikh’s royal abode in Mumbai which screams opulence and class with its golden, cream, and beige elements.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_otTL7HUI9/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CdGKg6mJWmz/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CY_WeC8p6OP/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVNeq2HMEuO/