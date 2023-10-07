KKK 13 finalist confirms Bigg Boss 17 and she is…

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 17 is just around the corner, and fans can’t contain their excitement for the new season. Recently, promos for the show were released, teasing about contestants being grouped in the house based on “Dil” (heart), “Dimaag” (mind), and “Dum” (strength).

Social media is buzzing with speculation about the potential participants, and one name making waves is Aishwarya Sharma, a finalist from Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Aishwarya Sharma Drops Hint About Bigg Boss 17

And now, Aishwarya Sharma has dropped a big hint about her participation in BB 17 through a recent Instagram reel. In the video, she recreated the iconic ‘What’s this behaviour Pooja?’ clip from Bigg Boss 5, originally by Pooja Missra. In her caption, she expressed her desire to do this for a long time and wrote, “So wanted to do this since a long time. Finally, Kar diya.”

Adding to the intrigue, Sheezan Khan, Aishwarya’s co-contestant from Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, commented, “So we’ll get to see the Original on TV soon?” fueling further speculation about her involvement in Bigg Boss 17.

Fans eagerly await the official announcement and are excited to see what Aishwarya Sharma brings to the Bigg Boss house in the upcoming season. Do you want her in the show? Comment below.

