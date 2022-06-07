KKK12: Munawar Faruqui has quit the show? Details inside

Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi, the most anticipated stunt-based reality show, has returned with its season 12. The show, hosted by Rohit Shetty, is now under production, and all the contestants have jetted off to Cape Town for the shoot. However, one contestant, Munawar Faruqui, has not arrived for the shoot yet.

Earlier it was reported, that Munawar Faruqui had to stay back because of his stand-up comedy show that was scheduled on May 29 and he would fly to Cape Town after that.

Furthermore, rumors were rife that Munawar had some complications with his passport and visa, but that matter was also resolved.

Now, according to the latest report in Telly Chakkar, rumors that Munawar Faruqui has dropped out of the show have been surfacing on the internet. These rumors began after fans missed his performance in the first two stunts of the show and are wondering why the comedian hasn’t reached Cape Town yet.

An official confirmation on the same is yet to be made.

Munawar Faruqui garnered massive popularity after he participated in the captive reality show Lock Upp and emerged as the winner of the show. Recently, Munawar made his acting debut alongside his girlfriend Nazila in a music video titled, ‘Halki si Barsaat’. He took to his Instagram to share the teaser of the song with his fans.

Speaking about Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, the show will premiere on August 7 on Colors TV and will include a starry line-up of contestants including Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi, Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh, Rajiv Adatia, Kanika Mann, among others.