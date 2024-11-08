KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty to welcome firstborn in 2025

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul have shared exciting news with their fans—they’re expecting their first child together! The couple, who got married in January 2023, made the announcement on November 8 through a heartfelt Instagram post, letting everyone know they’re thrilled to start a new chapter as parents.

Announcement on Instagram

In a simple but touching post, Athiya and Rahul shared, “Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025,” with a design featuring a protective symbol and stars.

Their announcement was met with an outpouring of love and congratulations from friends, family, and fans. Celebrities like Sonakshi Sinha, Rhea Kapoor, and Shanaya Kapoor expressed their joy for the couple.

Athiya and KL Rahul first met in 2019 through mutual friends, and they kept their relationship mostly private. However, they shared a hint of their romance in December 2019 with a cozy Instagram photo from their New Year’s trip to Thailand. After dating for three years, they married in a beautiful, private ceremony at Athiya’s father, Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala.

Athiya’s father, Suniel Shetty, has always been supportive of KL Rahul. Earlier this year, he even hinted he was ready to become a grandfather, and now that wish is coming true. Suniel has praised Rahul’s kindness, often saying how lucky Athiya is to have him.

With their baby on the way, Athiya and Rahul’s journey is set to become even more exciting, and fans are sending them all their love as they step into parenthood.