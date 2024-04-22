Know Amitabh Bachchan’s whopping paycheck for Kalki 2898 AD

Mumbai: The makers of most awaited upoming pan-Indian movie ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ offered a glimpse into Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan’s character in the much-anticipated science-fiction epic. After poster, a teaser was dropped on Sunday and viewers were left spellbound by Big B’s enigmatic portrayal, sparking a social media frenzy.

But do you know how much Big B is being paid for his crazy role in Kalki 2898 AD?

Amitabh Bachchan’s Kalki 2898 AD Remuneration

With a whopping budget of 600 crores, making it one of the costliest Indian films ever, reports suggest a substantial portion was allocated to the actors’ remuneration. According to reports, Amitabh Bachchan is taking home a staggering fee of 18 crores for his role in the film.

Sharing his thoughts on the unique experience of shooting for Kalki on Instagram, Amitabh Bachchan expressed, “It’s been an experience for me like no other. The mind to think such a product, the execution, the exposure to modern technology, and above all, the company of colleagues with stratospheric Superstar presence.”

More About The Movie

Helmed by director Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD boasts a star-studded cast, including South sensation Prabhas in the lead role, alongside industry stalwarts like Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. It is scheduled for a global theatrical release on June 20, 2024.