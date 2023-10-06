Know how much Emraan Hashmi is charging for Tiger 3

Mumbai: The anticipation for Bollywood blockbuster Tiger 3 is reaching new heights, with fans eagerly awaiting its release. The movie features the dynamic duo of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles, promising an action-packed extravaganza.

Adding to the excitement is Emraan Hashmi, who is set to play a significant antagonist role, stirring curiosity among fans. But do you know how much the actor is charging for his important part in Tiger 3? Scroll down to know.

Emraan Hashmi’s Tiger 3 Remuneration

Emraan Hashmi’s portrayal as the antagonist is considered crucial to the film’s narrative, adding depth and intrigue to the storyline. Reportedly, for his impactful contribution, the talented actor is commanding an impressive remuneration of approximately Rs 7-8 Crore. This substantial fee reflects the importance and intensity of his character in the movie.

Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma, is slated to hit the screens on November 10 during Diwali this year. Fans are eagerly waiting to witness the magic these talented actors will bring to the silver screen.