Know how much Faisal Shaikh earns per Instagram post

Mumbai: Social media influencer, actor and model Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu is all set to enter Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi’s upcoming 12th season. He will be seen conquering his fears and surviving the gruesome stunts in the adventure-based reality show.

“From being a social media superstar to now participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi, the feeling itself is unfathomable. Sharing the screen with the almighty of action, Rohit Shetty and performing adventures under his mentorship is what I am looking forward to in the show. I am ready for the thrill, action and adventure that awaits this season,” Faisal told ETimes.

And now, KKK 12 fans are curious to know more about Faisal Shaikh, from his social media details to family background.

More about Faisal Shaikh

With 24.4 million Instagram followers, Faisal Shaikh is among the most popular social media influencers in India. He gained this big fan base through Tik Tok videos. Known for his charming looks and amazing dance skills, Faisal has featured in several music videos alongside his rumoured girlfriend and actress Jannat Zubair. Faisu also frequently collaborates with other Indian celebrities for dance and Instagram reel videos.

Seeing his massive fan following on the photo-sharing app, you must be wondering how much he earns from the social media. Well, though there is no confirmation, a few online reports say that Faisal Shaikh charges Rs 50K to 1L per Instagram post (promotional posts).

Scroll down and check out some of his Instagram posts below.