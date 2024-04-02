Know how much richest comedian Kapil Sharma earns per year

Mumbai: Kapil Sharma, the renowned Indian comedian, actor, television presenter, producer, and singer, has indeed had an incredible journey in the entertainment industry. He is celebrating his 43rd birthday today April 2.

Kapil Sharma’s Journey

Kapil Sharma began his showbiz career as a contestant on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. Interestingly, he faced initial rejection during the Amritsar audition but later triumphed in the Delhi audition, winning the 2007 season and he received a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh for winning the comedy reality show.

He also hosted the super successful comedy and celebrity chat show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ that aired every week.

Kapil’s charm extended to the silver screen with his debut in the film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and movies like Firangi and Zwigato.

Kapil Sharma’s Net Worth

From humble beginnings, Kapil Sharma has achieved remarkable success. His net worth is estimated to be over Rs 300 crore according to several reports. He is known as one of the wealthiest and highest-paid comedians in India.

Annual Income

Kapil earns approximately Rs 50 to 60 lakhs per episode for his shows, making his annual income more than Rs 30 crores, as per various reports.

Kapil Sharma’s average movie remuneration is more than Rs 4 crores.

During his interview with Aaj Tak, Kapil was asked about the claims of his net worth, to which he said, “I have also lost a lot of money… But, truthfully, I don’t think about all this. I know that I have a house, a car and that’s all that matters. Even today, I still think of myself as a middle-class salaried man. I don’t spend much on myself. My wife brings things for me because she comes from a rich background. I am not like that. I want myself to become more expensive.”

Kapil Sharma’s Ventures

The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil hosted a popular comedy show, and his contract with Sony TV has been a significant source of income.

K9 Productions: After ending Comedy Nights With Kapil Sharma in 2016, he founded his production company, K9 Productions. They mainly produce Punjabi films, including Son of Manjeet Singh

Brand Endorsements: Kapil is associated with brands such as Honda, OLX, and Policy Bazaar.

On the professional front, he is currently hosting The Great Indian Kapil Show which is streaming on Netflix.