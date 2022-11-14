Know how much Salman Khan got paid for Pepsi’s new ad

Mumbai: It is known to all that superstar Salman Khan has been a mainstay in television commercials. He has been associated with several top brands like Thumbs Up, Wheel, Mountain Dew, Relaxo, Emami Healthy & Tasty, and Yatra, to name a few.

Salman Khan’s latest advertisement with Pepsico India was rolled out recently. It encourages people to try out the beverage drink which now has an elevated refreshing experience that has more ‘fizz’. Watch the new ad below.

But do you know how much Pepsico India paid Salman Khan as his fees for the latest ad? Scroll down and have a look.

Bhaijaan is known to earn quite handsomely because of his persona and crazy fan following around them. Reportedly, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor charges around Rs 4-10cr as his remuneration to feature in ads. Buzz has it that Pepsico paid him around Rs 8-10cr for his latest ad.

On the professional front, Salman Khan is currently hosting Bigg Boss 16. He has Bollywood‘s most-awaited upcoming movies ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ and ‘Tiger 3’ in his sleeves. Tiger 3 was originally supposed to release in time for Eid 2023, but Salman Khan has announced that the film will be pushed to Diwali. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, on the other hand, is set to hit the screens on 21 April 2023.

Apart from this, Salman Khan also has a brief cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan starring Deepika Padukon in the female lead.