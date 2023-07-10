Know how much Salman Khan is charging for Tiger 3

Mumbai: Salman Khan, the epitome of stardom in Indian cinema, reigns as the ultimate superstar. With unmatched success at the box office, he stands as the biggest Bollywood sensation. His popularity amongst fans is something that no cinema star can match, and the same is evident with his every film release.

His upcoming movie, Tiger 3, is one of the most anticipated films this year. Budgeted at an estimated amount of Rs 300 crore, the movie is said to be one of the most expensive movie in Bollywood history. Katrina Kaif will be seen playing the female lead.

As one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood, Salman Khan’s remuneration for movies has always been a subject of interest. Fans are now curious to know how much he is charging for Tiger 3.

Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 Remuneration

The rumors surrounding his fee have set tongues wagging and ignited a frenzy of excitement among fans and industry insiders alike. The staggering amount that Bhaijaan is taking is reportedly Rs 100 crores. Yes, you read that right! Aside from that, he will be even given a profits from the film’s revenues.

Tiger 3 which is being directed by Manesh Sharma, has also onboarded top Hollywood action coordinator Chris Barnes, who has worked on Marvel’s historic hit ‘Avengers: Endgame’. It is scheduled to release in November this year.

Salman Khan (Photo: Instagram)

The 3rd instalment of Tiger franchise is expected to have a massive box office opening and the ticket prices are expected to be around the same range as other big-budget movies in India, which is between Rs. 150 to Rs. 500 for regular tickets and Rs. 1000 to Rs. 2500 for premium tickets.