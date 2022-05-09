Know how much winner Munawar Faruqui earned from Lock Upp

Mumbai: Popular stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui bagged Lock Upp season 1’s winner’s trophy on Saturday. She defeated Payal Rohatgi, Anjali Arora, Shivam Sharma, and Azma Fallah to take home the title along with the whopping prize money of Rs 20L, a brand new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, and a completely sponsored trip to Puglia in Italy.

Lock Upp Wiinner Munawar Faruqui and host Kangana Ranaut (Twitter)

Munawar Faruqui’s Lock Upp Total Remuneration

Earlier, we have informed you that makers paid Munawar Rs 2.5 to 3L per week for his stint in Kangana Ranaut-hosted show. Considering this, for the complete show, i.e., for 10 weeks he got paid around 28 to 30L as his salary. After winning the show, he got Rs 20L as a prize money.

Considering all these figures, we can say that Munawar Faruqui earned around Rs 50L (approx.) from the makers of Lock Upp. He also took home a brand new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga which is priced at Rs 10 to 11L in India.

Comedian reacts to Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 reports

Reports that are surfacing online suggest that Munawar Faruqui has been confirmed by the maker of KKK 12 to take part in the show. Reacting to the news, Munawar told Indian Express, “Pata nahi team ne bahar kya khichdi pakayi hai (I don’t know what the team has been up to outside). I really have no details. I think you will get to know about it before me”

And now fans are thinking that the comedian is just being secretive about the big reveal.

Are you excited to watch Munawar Faruqui’s new side in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12?