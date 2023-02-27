Know Shah Rukh Khan’s HUGE fee for ‘Jawan’ and ‘Dunki’

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan would probably be the top celebrity who has the most loyal fan following around the world. He is also ranked among the top rich actors in the world. King Khan made a comeback on the big screen after around 4 years in Pathaan, which has been running successfully in theatres since the 25th of January, 2023. As Pathaan is breaking all the records at the box office, there are discussions on various social media platforms about how much SRK charges per film.

It is reported that Bollywood’s Badshah has been paid Rs 100 crore for Pathaan as a basic fee. Along with the upfront fee it is also reported that SRK has been getting 60 per cent of the profit as his acting fee. According to various reports, Pathaan has become the rare film in the last 13 years to have sold over 3 crore tickets at the box office in India and you can guess how much the makers want to earn from the movie. It has already crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark worldwide.

Shah Rukh Khan (Twitter)

SRK will be next seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’ and Atlee Kumar’s ‘Jawan’. After seeing the success of the Pathaan, it is expected that he might charge over Rs 100 crore for both of his upcoming projects with 60% of shares from total profit. However, the exact figures are yet to be disclosed.

Talking about Jawan, SRK will be seen in a dual role and is scheduled for theatrical release on 2 June this year. The shooting for Jawan has been completed while Dunki is still in the last leg of its filming. Rajkumar’s Dunki is expected to release on 22 December 2023. There will be a total of three SRK starrer films which will be released in 2023 including his cameo in cameo in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3.