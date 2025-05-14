Know the first Indian actress to win Dadasaheb Phalke award

Mumbai: In the early days of Indian cinema, films, awards, and fame were big. But most of the time, only male actors and directors were praised. They became stars, while women stayed behind the scenes.

But here’s something many don’t know — the first Indian woman to win the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India’s biggest film honour, was Devika Rani.

A Talented Woman with Big Dreams

Devika Rani was born in 1908 in a rich and educated Bengali family. She loved art and acting from a young age. She went to London to study acting and design. There, she met Himanshu Rai, a filmmaker. They got married and worked together in many films.

A Bold Start with Karma

Devika Rani acted in Karma (1933), one of India’s early talkie films. The movie had a four-minute kissing scene — something very bold for that time. While many in India were shocked, people abroad loved it. But Devika stayed strong and continued acting in powerful roles

Building Bombay Talkies

In 1934, Devika and Himanshu started Bombay Talkies, one of India’s first film studios. After her husband passed away, she ran the studio by herself — something very rare for a woman back then. She acted, hired people, and even made important business decisions

Winning the Biggest Honour

In 1970, Devika Rani became the first Indian woman to receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. She had also won the Padma Shri in 1958 and the Soviet Land Nehru Award in 1990.

Devika Rani left films in the 1940s and lived a peaceful life with her second husband, a Russian artist named Svetoslav Roerich. But her hard work and bold choices changed Indian cinema forever.

She was more than just an actress — she was a leader and a true icon.