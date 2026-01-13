KNRUHS waives Rs 15K rejoining fee for students returning after maternity leave

Hyderabad: After protests and representations from the Telangana Senior Resident Doctors Association (TSRDA) and the Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA), the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), on Monday, January 12, decided to scrap the Rs 15,000 rejoining fee for students returning from maternity leave.

The maternity leave will not be under regular leave and will be classified separately. Previously, more than 90-day leave was calculated under “Break of Study,” with a penalty of Rs 15,000. This is no longer valid.

Principals and deans have been directed to allow students to rejoin and attend classes immediately.

Moreover, postgraduate (PG) students returning after their maternity leave will complete the course by the same number of days as their leave.

Additionally, any unused casual leave from the academic year can be used during the extension period, offering relief to doctors who earlier could not take leave even for child health emergencies.

Also, the admission of a student will be automatically cancelled if found absent for two years or more.

Here is the breakdown of the new maternity policy:

All women PG doctors are eligible for immediate rejoining without the applicable fee.

Maternity leave will not come under the general leave (91 days or more) category. Under the general leave, students taking more than 90 days will need to pay Rs 15,000 as a rejoining fee.

The period of the PG course will be extended by the leave period.

This order is for students enrolled in undergraduate, postgraduate and super-speciality medical and dental courses in government and private colleges.