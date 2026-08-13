Kochi: Man dies jumping into river after posting Instagram reel

Kochi: A 25-year-old man died after jumping into the Periyar River at Kalamassery in Kochi after posting an Instagram reel indicating his intention, police said on Thursday, August 13.

The deceased was identified as Antony Daniel of Sundaragiri, Thrikkakara.

According to police, Daniel left his house for work at around 10 am on Wednesday, August 12.

Later in the day, he posted an Instagram reel in which he said he had made a mistake in 2020, had been unable to overcome it and was under severe distress, police said.

He also thanked his family and requested his brother to take care of their parents before jumping into the river near the Manjummel regulator at around 10.30 pm, police said.

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Friends, relatives who saw the reel inform police

His friends and relatives who saw the reel informed the police, who reached the spot but could not locate Daniel.

Fire and Rescue Service personnel also joined the search operation, police said.

Due to darkness, a full-fledged search could be launched only in the morning, following which his body was recovered, officials said.

The Kalamassery police, which had registered a missing person case, will conduct the investigation and complete the remaining procedures, officials said

The body will be handed over to the relatives after postmortem, police added.