Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut sets speed records, hits 412.72 km/h

On Thursday, June 27th, 2024, at an airfield in Örebro, Sweden, a Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut driven by factory test driver Markus Lundh set several new world records for a fully homologated production vehicle.

In one acceleration test, from a standstill to 412.72 km/h and back down, the Jesko Absolut achieved the following production car records:

0-400-0 km/h in 27.83 seconds. This is 0.98 seconds faster than the previous record of 28.81 seconds set in 2023 by the Koenigsegg Regera at the same airfield. The Jesko Absolut’s minimal downforce design (Cd of just 0.278) helped it achieve the 0-400 km/h sprint in just 18.82 seconds, compared to 20.68 seconds for the Regera.

0-250-0 mph in 28.27 seconds, which is 1.33 seconds faster than the Regera’s 2023 record. The 0-250 mph sprint was completed in 19.20 seconds.

The Jesko Absolut was driven in its standard, as-delivered form, except for a roll cage fitted for driver protection and a One:1 seat preferred by the driver. It was running on E85 fuel and equipped with Michelin Cup2 R tires. The times were recorded and verified using industry-standard timing equipment from Racelogic, with data verification by Racelogic Ltd HQ.