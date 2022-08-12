Koffee With Karan 7: KJo takes a dig at Urfi Javed, Hina Khan

Mumbai: Ever since Koffee With Karan has made a comeback with season 7, shocking revelations, gossip, and controversial statements from Bollywood celebrities, including Karan Johar, have become the norm. Every now and then, Karan Johar makes a comment on the show which draws huge flak. Recently, he was under fire for disrespecting South’s biggest actress Nayanthara.

Well, in the latest episode which featured siblings, Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar has taken a dig at Urfi Javed and Hina Khan.

During a segment on the show, Karan Johar asked Sonam Kapoor about the celebrities she applauds or gets appalled by seeing their social media. Sonam, in turn, asked Karan who he was appalled by to which he replied, “I am appalled by many people who go to airports but don’t catch flights.”

He further added, “Yes, they actually go outside airports to click photographs and chat with the media but they are going nowhere.”

While Karan Johar did not name any celebrity in the entire conversation, it is evident that he was talking about Urfi Javed who recently accepted that she goes to the airport just to get photographed by the paparazzi.

KJo disrespects Hina Khan

Karan Johar asked Sonam Kapoor about her thoughts about the Cannes Film Festival and the red carpet looks this year to which she replied that she has been trolled for her fashion choice during the festival and hence she cannot comment on anyone else’s outfits. When Karan asked her if she thought Cannes had a good Indian show this year, Sonam countered by asking Karan about his opinion. Karan bluntly said that he didn’t think it was up to speed.

In fact, when Sonam Kapoor asked Karan who all went to the film festival this year, he only named Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai, missing the likes of top television actresses Hina Khan and Helly Shah who were also present at Cannes 2022.

This did not sit well with the netizens who are now calling out Karan for ‘disrespecting’ Hina Khan and acting ‘arrogant’.

Ye @karanjohar kabhi nahi badlega.



He outright disrespected #HinaKhan, #HellyShah, #MasoomMinawala & the influencer community.



He also ignored #AishwaryaRaiBachchan at first & placed her after #DeepikaPadukone.



Aishwarya literally introduced Cannes you idiot. #KoffeeWithKaran7 pic.twitter.com/yOpidlhr7S — Anshu | PS1 on 30th Sept (@TweetingAnshu) August 10, 2022

