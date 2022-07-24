Koffee With Karan 7: KJo slammed for THIS comment on Nayanthara

Mumbai: Koffee With Karan recently made a grand comeback with season 7 and it has already managed to stir a lot of controversies and Internet debates. After the premiere of episode 3, Karan Johar has found himself in troubled waters for belittling Tollywood’s one of the biggest actresses Nayanthara’s success and stardom.

For the unversed, South sensation Samantha Ruth Prabhu graced the ‘Koffee couch’ along with Akshay Kumar, in episode 3. The entire episode was filled with fun and laughter as Karan Johar tried to coax answers out of Samantha. She even talked about her love life, career and divorce from Naga Chaitanya.

However, there was one particular segment in the show that angered some fans and led to the brutal trolling of Karan Johar. In the segment, Karan Johar asked Samantha who she thought was the biggest actress in Tollywood to which Samantha said, “Well, I just did a film with Nayanthara” which implied that she thinks Nayanthara is the biggest actress. Karan Johar countered, “Well, not in my list” and referred to a recent ranking list of top actresses in India by Ormax Media in which Samantha reigned on top. Nayanthara was third on that list.

Ormax Stars India Loves: Most popular female film stars in India (June 2022)@advani_kiara enters the top 10 list for the first time #OrmaxSIL pic.twitter.com/nAWpNKX9co — Ormax Media (@OrmaxMedia) July 20, 2022

Fans are now slamming Karan Johar for ‘needlessly throwing shade’ on Nayanthara and many said that his denial of Samantha’s comment was rude and belittling to Nayanthara.

Some fans even pointed out that Karan’s next production Good Luck Jerry is actually a remake of Nayanhara-starrer Kolamaavu Kokila. “KJo I hope you do realize your remake of Good Luck Jerry is a remake of Nayanthara’s film,” wrote one fan.

Here’s what netizens are saying:

🐍 @karanjohar is bullying outsiders to promote his nepo betis. But Thalaivi is sending love and motivating the very same nepo stars ❤️



That's queen for you 🥺 Don't even think about belittling this amazing human



~ #Ladysuperstar #Nayanthara ~#KoffeeWithKaran pic.twitter.com/eHLs5Rgt1b — Theladysuperstarclub (@Nayantharian) July 24, 2022

We've all seen how much clown Johar has bullied queen of bollywood, #DeepikaPadukone

Now he's bullying queen of South #Nayanthara



Seems like nepo papa @karanjohar has some serious issues with QUEENS 🥱#KoffeeWithKaran — Theladysuperstarclub (@Nayantharian) July 21, 2022

This is the reason people doesn't even like #Bollywood #Nepoking @karanjohar he doesn't even know about a superstar #Nayanthara Such shame, just remember karan, people are now intelligent, they won't tolerate Star kids and their tactics to be in industry — Elijeni (@Elijeni1Elijeni) July 24, 2022

Kjo thinks he can undermine her ? She is a self made star who reached the heights of success & stardom & faced all sorts of media propaganda & managed to break everything which tried to tyrannize her okay…and nothing is gonna stop her :)) ❤️



So STFU @karanjohar#Nayanthara — 𝗔𝗽𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗮 ♡ (@kaparna96) July 21, 2022

The sheer audacity of this man istg. Well, you agree or not, nayanthara IS the biggest star and a "self made" one if i may add @karanjohar She didn't have any PR to make peoole believe or even more a papa behind her helping to reach that status. Stay pressed❤ https://t.co/vNGfoIetjO — Anju |Loml's bday| (@JuInAWonderland) July 21, 2022

What do you think of Karan Johar’s reaction to Samantha’s opinion? Comment down below.