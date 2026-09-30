Koffee With Karan 9: Here is confirmed guest list of last season

Mumbai: For years, Koffee With Karan has been one of the most talked-about celebrity chat shows in India. From unfiltered confessions and unexpected revelations to fiery rapid-fire rounds and moments that instantly made headlines, Karan Johar’s couch has witnessed some of the most memorable celebrity conversations on television.

But now, one of the longest-running entertainment franchises is preparing to say goodbye.

The makers have unveiled a special glimpse from the upcoming season, featuring Karan Johar delivering an emotional message as he bids farewell to the show. First launched in 2004, Koffee With Karan has now reached its final chapter, with Season 9 set to be its last.

And if the guest list is anything to go by, the makers appear to be going all out for the farewell season.

Koffee With Karan Season 9 confirmed guests

Several big names from Bollywood are set to take the famous Koffee couch this season. The confirmed guest list includes:

Varun Dhawan

Janhvi Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor

Salman Khan

Shah Rukh Khan

Aryan Khan

Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Other stars, including Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday, are also expected to feature in the final season. More names will be added in the list soon.

Salman Khan to open Season 9?

According to reports, Salman Khan is set to open Koffee With Karan Season 9 as a solo guest.

If confirmed, the episode could set the tone for what is being billed as the show’s final season, with Salman returning to the couch for what could be one of the most-awaited conversations of the season.

Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan on Koffee couch

One of the biggest highlights of the season is expected to be Shah Rukh Khan’s return to Koffee With Karan.

The superstar was last seen on the show in 2016 during the Season 5 premiere, when he appeared alongside his Dear Zindagi co-star Alia Bhatt. Since then, Shah Rukh has largely stayed away from regular media appearances, making his return to Karan Johar’s couch particularly noteworthy.

This time, however, he is expected to be joined by his son Aryan Khan, making the episode even more special.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan return together

Another much-awaited appearance will be that of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan.

The couple first appeared together on Koffee With Karan during Season 3 in 2010, when they were reportedly dating and had not yet tied the knot. The two got married in 2012.

Their upcoming appearance will therefore mark their return to the show together after several years and give fans another glimpse into their relationship and life together.

When will Koffee With Karan Season 9 premiere?

The final season of Koffee With Karan is set to premiere on October 14.

With Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and several other popular names expected to feature, the final season is already generating considerable curiosity among fans.

Whatever the conversations, revelations or rapid-fire answers may bring, every celebrity who takes the final Koffee couch will become part of the closing chapter of a franchise that has remained a major part of Indian pop culture for more than two decades.