Kohli era in Test cricket ends; but why did he quit just before the England tour?

An era in Indian cricket has come to an end. Virat Kohli, often referred to as King Kohli by his fans, has decided to leave Test cricket forever. It is learnt that several officials in the BCCI were eager that he should continue for a few more years but Kohli stuck to his decision and announced his retirement to the public.

Kohli’s move had been anticipated for quite some time but nevertheless when the announcement was made, it made many people sad. He was the heartbeat of India’s Test cricket. There was a feeling of loss when people realised that those exquisite cover drives and pulls as well as that pugnacious attitude will not be seen on the cricket fields anymore.

The reason for his departure at this stage could not have been due to physical stress or lack of fitness. Kohli has always maintained a high level of fitness. For the last four years he has not missed a single day of workouts nor has he cheated on his diet even once. According to Sri Lanka’s batting legend Sanath Jayasuriya, Kohli will be remembered for taking fitness to new levels among present day players. He inspired the young ones to follow in his footsteps.

Greg Chappell’s compliments

Former Australian captain and India coach Greg Chappell wrote: “Kohli’s departure marks the end of a thunderous era – a reign forged in grit, fire, and audacity. It closes the chapter on the most transformative figure in Indian cricket since Sachin Tendulkar. Perhaps Kohli even eclipses Sachin in terms of cultural influence and psychological impact on India’s cricketing identity.”

“Kohli, the incandescent heart of Indian cricket for over a decade, did not just score runs. He redefined expectations, challenged conventions, and symbolised the self-assured, unapologetic India of the 21st century. His departure leaves not only a statistical void but a seismic shift in energy – for there has never been another quite like him,” Chappell added.

But the timing of the announcement was slightly surprising. He decided to leave the scene just when the Indian team was going to be finalised for the tour of England starting from next month.

However, some experts feel that Kohli has picked the right time to go. In recent times he was not at his best when facing balls pitched outside the off stump. That has been a weak spot for him and it was glaringly apparent in his last few matches. There could be some other reasons as well.

Slump in form

There has been a slump in form. Kohli’s recent performances in Test cricket have not been up to expectations. After 2022, he has struggled to score centuries, with only three tons in his last 37 Tests. His average has also slipped quite significantly, from 54 to 46.

Then there is the question of mental fatigue. With the amount of cricket that is being played nowadays, every player’s motivation to continue is being affected. The constant pressure to perform and the scrutiny that comes with being a high-profile player may have taken a toll on Kohli’s mental well-being and enthusiasm.

Furthermore, with the next ICC World Test Championship cycle getting underway, Kohli may have decided that it’s time for a new generation of players to take over. His retirement, along with Rohit Sharma’s, leaves the door open for a significant overhaul of the Indian Test team. All these factors combined may have prompted Kohli to hang up his boots at this juncture.

Superb captain

As a captain he was superb. Who can forget his twin hundreds in his first Test as captain at Adelaide? He scored a sublime 115 and a breathtaking 141 while chasing 363. It was vintage Kohli.

He also protected his players. When Mohammed Shami was trolled by religious bigots, it was Kohli who stepped in to blast the hate mongers. In many ways he was an unparalleled leader. So the King may have abdicated his throne but his followers will never forget his glorious rule that they were fortunate enough to witness.