Kohli out of Afghanistan ODIs with hamstring injury

Ever since both Kohli and Rohit retired from Tests last year, there has been immense speculation on their ODI future.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by News Desk  |   Published: 4th June 2026 3:39 pm IST
Cricket player in red uniform diving to catch the ball during a match.
Virat Kohli suffered hamstring injury during IPL final against GT.

New Delhi: Indian batting superstar Virat Kohli was on Thursday ruled out of the upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan due to a hamstring injury that he sustained during the recently-concluded IPL.

The three-match series begins on June 13 in Dharamsala. Kohli suffered the injury during the IPL final that his side Royal Challengers Bengaluru won on Sunday.

“He is out of the ODI series due to a hamstring injury. He got injured during the final. Scans have revealed distal semimembranosus tendon tear,” a BCCI source told PTI.

Subhan Bakery

A distal semimembranosus tendon tear is a rare hamstring injury affecting the thick tendon that attaches a muscle to the inner part of the shinbone, just below the knee.

Kohli, known for his unmatched fitness even at 37 years of age, was in stellar form in the IPL where he steered Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a second consecutive title. He hit the winning runs in the final against Gujarat Titans.

Reinventing his T20 game, Kohli amassed 675 runs in RCB’s triumphant campaign including a hundred and five fifty plus scores. Kohli’s absence will take the sheen off the upcoming series.

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Though the former India captain is now a one-format player, he remains a top draw for fans worldwide. It is extremely rare for Kohli to miss games due to an injury, given his exemplary fitness standards.

It also remains to be seen if Rohit Sharma is available for the whole series against Afghanistan. The opener was included in the squad subject to fitness after a hamstring injury affected his IPL appearances.

Ever since both Kohli and Rohit retired from Tests last year, there has been immense speculation on their ODI future.

The next 50-over World Cup is scheduled in South Africa in October-November 2027 and they would be included in the squad on the basis of their form and fitness leading up to the tournament.

The second ODI against Afghanistan will be played in Lucknow on June 17 followed by the third and final match in Chennai on June 20.

After the Afghanistan series, India’s next ODI assignment will be in England — three games beginning from July 14.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by News Desk  |   Published: 4th June 2026 3:39 pm IST

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