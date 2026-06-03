The lions of IPL 2026 who made the tournament unforgettable

The 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) will be remembered as one of the most dramatic and record-breaking seasons in the tournament’s history. It featured some grand displays by the established stars and emerging young talent as well as high-scoring thrillers, and a memorable championship run by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

The biggest headline went to the incomparable Virat Kohli and the RCB. The Bengaluru team successfully defended their title, defeating Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final at Ahmedabad to become only the third team in IPL history to win back-to-back championships. Ageless Kohli defeated father time and produced a match-winning innings in the final. He demonstrated once again why he remains one of the greatest players the league has ever seen.

Kohli’s aura transcends borders. India and Pakistan have spent years fighting over history, politics, border wars, maps, hashtags and patriotism. But the day that Kohli hits top form, something magical happens. All the hostility and grievances disappear. During IPL 2026, Pakistani channels were celebrating his innings like proud fans. Such is the Virat Kohli effect.

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Vaibhav was the biggest revelation

The tournament’s biggest revelation, however, was teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The Rajasthan Royals prodigy captured the imagination of cricket fans across India with his fearless approach and his magical big hitting ability. He ended up as the Orange Cap winner and was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player after scoring a remarkable 776 runs at an astonishing strike rate of 237.31.

What was even more amazing was that out of his total tally, 521 runs were scored within the powerplay overs. He scored one century and five half centuries, hitting 72 sixes. His performances made him the breakout star of IPL 2026.

In comparison, the second placed Shubman Gill of GT scored 732 runs at a strike rate of 163.02 and 33 sixes. Gill’s statistics, although very praiseworthy, were only half of Viabhav’s records. Third was Sai Sudarshan, also of the Gujarat team, with 722 runs (SR 157.98) and 30 sixes, far behind Vaibhav.

Lethal bowling by Kagiso Rabada

When it came to bowling, Kagiso Rabada of Gujarat Titans was the most successful of the lot. The tall South African pacer took 29 wickets at an economy rate of 9.68. He has established himself as an elite IPL bowler by combining fiery pace and excellent control in the death overs. Rabada holds one of the best strike rates in IPL history, currently sitting at an average of 15.4 deliveries per wicket.

He became the fastest bowler in IPL history to reach 100 wickets in terms of balls bowled. Armed with precise yorkers and well-disguised slower deliveries, he consistently clocked over 145 kmph. His height allowed him to extract extra bounce from the pitch, making him unplayable even on flat surfaces.

The second-best bowler was Bhuvaneshwar Kumar of RCB. With 28 wickets at an average of 7.95, Kumar was very close behind Rabada. He possesses the rare ability to swing the ball both ways at will, consistently finding edges and trapping top-order batters early. To adapt to the harsh realities of T20 cricket, Bhuvi developed a wobbly-seam knuckleball. It travels at a slightly slower pace, causes a sudden dip and keeps batsmen guessing, making him incredibly effective during the death overs.

Jofra Archer of Rajasthan Royals (RR) was third with 25 wickets at an economy rate of 9.32. The England bowler’s pace and bounce made him a difficult bowler to counter. His ability to remove key top order batsmen with the powerplay overs made him the most dangerous bowler to face for all opening batters. Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head were constantly troubled by Archer.

Amazing catches by the best fielders

Fielding rarely receives as much attention as batting and bowling in the IPL, but the 2026 season produced some outstanding performances in the field. One of the standout fielders of IPL 2026 was Jos Buttler of GT. The former England captain was arguably the most effective fielder of the tournament.

As wicketkeeper, he finished with 25 catches and 26 dismissals, both among the highest figures of the season. He also contributed three run-outs, showing excellent awareness and athleticism.

Dhruv Jurel of RR must be mentioned too. Jurel enjoyed a superb season, recording 18 catches and 19 dismissals. His safe hands and quick glove work were crucial to Rajasthan’s impressive campaign throughout the season.

Then there was Heinrich Klaasen of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Klaasen topped one major fielding category with 15 catches, an outstanding number. His reliability in the deep and close to the wicket positions stood out throughout the tournament.

One of the catches most frequently highlighted was the spectacular relay catch involving Shreyas Iyer and Xavier Bartlett to dismiss Hardik Pandya. It showcased the extraordinary athletic standards that have become common in modern day T20 cricket.

Captain Patidar played a big role

As far as captaincy is concerned, RCB owed a lot to its captain. Rajat Patidar’s leadership was one of the outstanding factors that helped them retain the crown. Patidar guided RCB brilliantly throughout the season and was widely praised for his calm captaincy and tactical awareness. His role in leading the franchise to consecutive titles earned him recognition as one of the tournament’s standout leaders.

The 2026 season also showcased the growing strength of Gujarat Titans under captain Shubman Gill. His magnificent century in Qualifier 2 powered GT into the final after a record chase, thereby confirming the Titans’ reputation as one of the IPL’s most consistent teams.

2026 was a festival of attacking cricket

Above all, IPL 2026 was a festival of attacking cricket. Records tumbled, totals soared to previously unimagined levels and fans were treated to two months of relentless entertainment.

Between Kohli’s championship heroics, Patidar’s leadership, Gill’s brilliance and the astonishing rise of young Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the tournament produced enough memorable moments to ensure that IPL 2026 will be talked about for many years to come.