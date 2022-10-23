Kohli sheds tears of joy as Ind celebrates win over Pak in WT20 match

As India defeated Pakistan by four wickets in the T20 World Cup match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground stadium, chants of “Kohli Kohli” filled the Australian skies on Sunday.

Star of the match and former Indian captain Virat Kohli, who remained unbeaten at 82, looked visibly emotional after R Ashwin hit the winning runs against Mohammad Nawaz in the final over.

Tears of joy rolled down as Kohli looked up to thank the Universe. This display of emotion was well received as many joined him too to celebrate India’s fantastic last-over win.

Kohli was immediately lifted by his captain Rohit Sharma who did not hesitate to display his emotions followed by hugs and backpatting from other teammates.

The video has been winning millions of hearts across the globe. Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle tweeted that this was the first time he saw Virat displaying emotions without any hesitation.

“I have seen Virat for so many years. I have never seen a tear in his eyes. I saw it today. This was unforgettable,” Harsha tweeted terming him ‘The King’.

Virat Kohli had been witnessing a tough time in his career with “insufficient runs” coming off his bat and additional pressure as captain of the team. He stepped down as the leader from all three formats, including test captaincy in January 2022.

