Kolkata cardiologist offers discount for patients who chant ‘Jai Shree Ram’

Kolkata: A city-based cardiologist, who believes that a change in the political regime in West Bengal would help the state recover from its “current dip”, is offering a Rs 500 discount on consultation fee if patients utter “Jai Shree Ram” at his clinic.

Interventional cardiologist Dr P K Hazra put up a poster, featuring his photo wearing a BJP scarf, in his private clinic announcing the offer. It was prepared by one of his patients. He said he is offering this discount to patients who consult him at his chamber in South Kolkata and not at the hospital.

“I am not directly associated with the BJP, but I admire the way other states under their rule have progressed,” he said.

The physician claimed that he had expected to receive a ticket from the BJP from Pingla in Paschim Medinipur district, from where he hails. “When that did not happen, I thought this could be a better way to inspire people to vote for a change in the state,” Hazra said.

He, however, also praised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her work.

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“She (Banerjee) has done good work, but given the pace at which other states have progressed, Bengal is lagging. But much more needs to be done. If the BJP comes to power, there may be some progress,” he said.

According to him, the “tussle” between the Centre and the TMC government has impacted the progress of the healthcare system.

TMC leader Dr Nirmal Maji claimed that Hazra’s attempt was a game plan to get into the good books of the BJP.

“He is trying to get into the BJP’s washing machine and get a clean image. He wants to protect himself and all the money and wealth he has accumulated,” Maji, a doctor by profession, told PTI when contacted.

However, Hazra says it was his idea. “As a doctor over the years, I have faced questions from several of my patients about why they have to go to other states for treatment. I feel bad every time I see patients from Bengal going to Assam, Odisha, or South India, and not the reverse happening. I think we need a change in this trend. That is the reason I came up with this idea.”

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held on April 23 and 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.