Kolkata court verdict on RG Kar murder case sparks public appeals for justice

Kolkata: With just a few hours left for a special court in Kolkata to deliver its verdict on the rape and murder of a woman doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata in August last year, the entire court premises have been wrapped under a blanket of security since early Saturday morning, even as her parents issued a last-moment appeal to the public not to end the fight for justice.

The cops of Kolkata Police have raised layers of barricades within the entire court premises apprehending that there will be a major gathering of common people, representatives of the civil society as well the state’s medical fraternity.

On Saturday morning, the mother of the victim issued a last-minute appeal through social media to the common people not to end the movement with the verdict being pronounced later in the day by the special court.

“If the dreams of our deceased daughter do not get justice, her life-long achievements would become fruitless. We pray that no girl faces such pain which my daughter faced. All those who are responsible should not be spared at any cost. They should be punished so that no other daughter faces the same pain like ours,” the appeal from the victim’s mother read.

According to them, Saturday’s verdict will be the first step in this direction.

“The real justice will be achieved only when all the masterminds behind the crime are brought within the ambit of the investigation and punished. We all should raise the demand not for just the sake of my daughter but for the sake of security of all the daughters,” her appeal read.

“As a mother all I can say is that I have lost everything. But I will continue my fight for other daughters till justice is achieved,” her appeal concluded.

On Friday evening, the parents of the victim expressed apprehension that their quest for justice for their daughter would be limited to conviction and sentencing of the “sole prime accused” in the case Sanjay Ray, an erstwhile civic volunteer attached to Kolkata Police, thus allowing the “suspected” conspirators involved in “tampering” and “altering” with the evidences in the matter, of remaining behind the curtains forever.