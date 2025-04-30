Kolkata doctor denies discrimination over religion, calls audio ‘fake’

A complaint has been filed against a Kolkata-based doctor who refused to treat a seven-month-old pregnant woman over religious identity.

Konkana Khatun has filed a police complaint against Dr Champakali Sarkar, who reportedly insulted and refused medical attention. Over a phone conversation, the doctor told Khatun to go to a mosque or madrasa for treatment and said that she was linked to terrorism, alluding to a recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, that claimed the lives of at least 26 individuals.

“You people killed innocent Hindus in Pahalgam. You should be killed too. Your husband should be murdered by Hindus so that you know what it feels like,” Dr Sarkar allegedly told Khatun.

The phone conversation was posted online, which went viral in no time, evoking sharp criticism from netizens.

Meanwhile, Dr Sarkar posted a video on social media stating that the allegations against her were false. She has claimed that the audio message was doctored. “In my 30 years of medical career, I have never discriminated based on religious identity. I give equal priority to all my patients. There is no value of caste, religion and race in my eyes. I try my best to properly and ethically treat the patients. Some people had a problem with me. I have decided to take legal action against those responsible for sharing the content,” she said in the video.

In response, authorities at the hospital where Dr Sarakar works filed complaints with the police and cybercrime department, requesting the removal of the audio clip.